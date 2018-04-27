Integrated product offering delivers connectivity, actionable visibility and real-time information to stakeholders across the container flow

XVELA, the world's first maritime business network, and Navis, the leading provider of software and services for the shipping supply chain, today announced that they will showcase their connected suite of maritime solutions at the Global Liner Shipping Conference and Exhibition on May 15 and 16, 2018 in Hamburg.

The integrated product offering, including XVELA's cloud-based terminal-carrier collaboration platform and collaborative stowage application, the industry-leading Navis MACS3 onboard loading computer, StowMan on-premise stowage planning solution, and Bluetracker vessel performance suite, delivers critical information and operational visibility to stakeholders across the container flow to improve efficiency, performance and service.

"Planning processes across the container flow currently take place in silos, with little standardization or real-time information exchange and no chance for collaboration," said Guy Rey-Herme, President of XVELA. "As a result, all stakeholders terminal operators, ocean carriers, ship owners and managers and so on are lacking the critical visibility and connectivity required to reach the next level of efficiency and productivity. By providing an integrated suite of solutions on a shared maritime business network, XVELA and Navis are connecting the key players and processes across the ocean supply chain and delivering value to the industry that no stakeholder could achieve alone."

Attendees of the Global Liner Shipping Conference can visit XVELA and Navis together in the exhibition hall to learn:

How connected technologies from XVELA and Navis ensure availability of critical planning information exactly when it is needed, enabling more informed decision-making and better service

How early visibility and collaborative planning can help ocean carriers and terminal operators identify and capitalize on new opportunities to increase efficiency

How machine learning enables semi-automated stowage to simplify and speed up vessel stowage planning while improving utilization

How ship owners and managers can gain real-time vessel performance data to monitor, analyze and optimize fleet performance and improve energy efficiency

The Global Liner Shipping Conference takes place May 15 to 16, 2018 at the Park Hyatt Hamburg.

About XVELA

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, connect and optimize their end-to-end planning processes, starting with stowage planning and now expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the container supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com

About Navis, LLC

Navis, a part of Cargotec Corporation, is a provider of operational technologies and services that unlock greater performance and efficiency for the world's leading organizations across the shipping supply chain. Navis combines industry best practices with innovative technology and world-class services to enable our container terminals and carriers alike to streamline their ocean supply chains and better collaborate together, transforming how goods are efficiently delivered. Whether tracking cargo through a port, automating equipment operations, or managing multiple terminals through an integrated, centralized solution, Navis provides a comprehensive set of solutions to optimize terminal performance, vessel performance and cloud-based collaboration. www.navis.com

