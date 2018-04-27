LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Completion of Brixton Markets Sale

27 April 2018

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP"):

COMPLETION OF BRIXTON MARKETS SALE

LAP announces it completed on 26 April 2018 the sale of Market Row and Brixton Village to Market Village Limited for a combined cash consideration of £37.25 million.

Last valued as at 31 December 2016 the sale represents a substantial profit over the stated book value of £24.5 million. £15.9 million of the proceeds have been used to repay debt, and the balance has been added to LAP's cash reserves.

