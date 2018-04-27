sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 27.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
27.04.2018 | 09:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Completion of Brixton Markets Sale

LONDON AND ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC - Completion of Brixton Markets Sale

PR Newswire

London, April 26

27 April 2018

LONDON & ASSOCIATED PROPERTIES PLC ("LAP"):

COMPLETION OF BRIXTON MARKETS SALE

LAP announces it completed on 26 April 2018 the sale of Market Row and Brixton Village to Market Village Limited for a combined cash consideration of £37.25 million.

Last valued as at 31 December 2016 the sale represents a substantial profit over the stated book value of £24.5 million. £15.9 million of the proceeds have been used to repay debt, and the balance has been added to LAP's cash reserves.

Ends.

Contact:

John Heller, Chief Executive, LAP. Tel: 020 7415 5000

Baron Phillips, Baron Phillips Associates. Tel: 07767 444193


© 2018 PR Newswire