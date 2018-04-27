

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK Commercial Property Trust Limited (UKCM.L) reported net profit from ordinary activities before taxation of 135.17 million pounds for the year ended 31 December 2017 compared to 39.03 million pounds, previous year. Earnings per share was 10.12 pence compared to 3.48 pence. EPRA earnings per share, excluding deferred tax, was 3.42 pence compared to 3.43 pence.



Fiscal year total income increased to 160.54 million pounds from 63.08 million pounds, previous year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX