Aurea Software Announces Aurea Experience 18, the Year's Premier Digital Employee and Customer Experience Conference

Reimagined JiveWorld opens free registration for events in both Europe and North America

AUSTIN, Texas, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aurea Software, a leading provider of customer experience solutions, today announced registration for Aurea Experience 18, which will take place November 12-13, 2018 in Munich and December 4-5, 2018 in New Orleans. Building on eight years of JiveWorld conferences, the Aurea Experience 18 events offer a day and a half of distinctive keynotes, educational sessions and peer networking to inspire digital transformation success. The two conferences will bring together Aurea and Jive Software customers, partners, practitioners and product experts to share insights and best practices for employee and customer experiences.

"We look forward to showcasing our rapidly expanding portfolio of enterprise software products at Aurea Experience 18," said Eric Levine, chief marketing officer at Aurea Software. "This exciting evolution of JiveWorld will bring a powerful conference closer to all our Aurea customers, and shine a spotlight on the full breadth of Aurea's employee engagement and customer experience innovation."

WHAT: Aurea Experience 2018, the premier digital employee and customer experience event







WHO: Presenters include Scott Brighton, CEO of Aurea Software, digital transformation experts and IT, corporate communications, marketing and human resources professionals







WHEN: November 12-13, 2018 WHEN: December 4-5, 2018







WHERE: Hotel Vier Jahreszeiten Kempinski WHERE: Astor Crowne Plaza

Maximilianstraße 17, 80539

739 Canal Street at Bourbon

München, Germany

New Orleans, LA, 70130

To register for the free conference or enter the call for papers when it opens next month, visit https://www.aurea.com/experience18/. For more information, follow @AureaSoftware and AureaExperience on Twitter.

About Aurea

Aurea Software, Inc. is the technology behind some of the world's greatest customer and employee experiences, for the largest and most successful brands. Aurea's platform, engagement and vertical solutions help companies create exceptional, end-to-end experiences for their customers - driving both retention and growth. Aurea's products include process management, messaging, customer relationship management, email marketing, and collaboration software, as well as industry solutions for retail, insurance, energy and life sciences. Aurea is an affiliate of ESW Capital. More information can be found at www.aurea.com.

Aurea and the Aurea logo are trademarks of Aurea Software, Inc. All other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners.

