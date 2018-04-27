

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Ltd (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Friday that its first-quarter net profit attributable to the company was 2.628 billion Chinese yuan, a growth of 79.23 percent from 1.466 billion yuan last year.



Basic earnings per share were 0.19 yuan, up from 0.11 yuan a year ago.



Revenue for the quarter increased 9.11 percent to 31.61 billion yuan from 28.97 billion yuan a year ago.



Revenue from operations improved to 21.06 billion yuan from 19.51 billion yuan a year earlier.



In the first quarter of 2018, the Company achieved a year-on-year increase in revenue by optimizing production organizations, increasing operating efficiency, expanding investment scale and refining yield control.



