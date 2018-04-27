

BOULOGNE-BILLANCOURT (dpa-AFX) - Renault SA (RNSDY.PK, RNSDF.PK, RNT.L) reported that its Group revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were 13.155 billion euros, up 0.2% from last year. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, Group revenues increased by 5.4%.



Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ revenues amounted to 11.646 billion euros, down 2.5%.



Groupe Renault's worldwide registrations --passenger cars PC + light commercial vehicles LCV, including Jinbei and Huasong since January 1, 2018--rose 4.8% in the first quarter, in a market up 2.7%.



The market share is now 4.0%, up 0.1 points compared to 2017. The Renault and Dacia brands each set a new sales record for a first quarter. In Europe, Group registrations increased by 2.8% in a market up 0.6%, thanks to the success of New Duster and Koleos. Outside Europe, the Group recorded sales up 22.1% in Eurasia and 21.3% in the Americas, and is facing a slowdown in the Africa Middle-East India (-5.3%) and Asia-Pacific (-18.6%) regions.



In 2018, the global market is expected to grow 2.5% compared to 2017. The European market is expected to expand 1% with an increase of 1% for France.



At international level, Russia is expected to grow by close to 10%. Brazil, as well as China, are expected to grow by more than 5%, and India by 6%.



For 2018, Groupe Renault still expects increase in Group revenues, at constant exchange rates and perimeter; Generate a positive Automotive operational free cash flow. It maintained Group operating margin above 6.0%.



