Verkkokauppa.com Oyj: Verkkokauppa.com to publish January - March Interim report 2018 on May 4, 2018

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj PRESS RELEASE April 27, 2018 at 10:15

Verkkokauppa.com to publish January - March Interim report 2018 on May 4, 2018

Verkkokauppa.com will publish January - March Interim report 2018 on Friday, May 4, 2018, approximately at 8:00 a.m. Finnish time (CET +1).

Verkkokauppa.com's CEO Panu Porkka will present the release at an analyst and press conference in Helsinki on Friday, May 4 at 10:00 a.m. Finnish time. The conference will take place at Verkkokauppa.com's premises, Tyynenmerenkatu 11, sixth floor, Shenzhen meeting room. Coffee will be served. There is no need to register participation. Doors will open at 9:30 a.m.

In addition, CEO Panu Porkka will present the report in English in a live video cast on the same day at 11:00 a.m. Finnish time.

Both events can also be viewed as a live video cast at www.verklive.com (http://www.verklive.com). Registration is not required.

Questions can be presented either beforehand or during the presentation via email investors@verkkokauppa.com (mailto:investors@verkkokauppa.com).

The presentation material will be available at www.verkkokauppa.com (http://www.verkkokauppa.com) > Investors > Presentations after the release has been published.

For more information, please contact:



Panu Porkka

CEO

panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com (mailto:panu.porkka@verkkokauppa.com)

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Jussi Tallgren

CFO

jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com (mailto:jussi.tallgren@verkkokauppa.com)

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Finland Plc

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

