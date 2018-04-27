

FUCHU (dpa-AFX) - Mazda Motor Corp. (MZDAF.PK) reported that its fiscal year net income attributable to owners of the parent was 112.1 billion yen, up 19.5% from the previous fiscal year. Net income per share was 182.90 yen compared to 156.86 yen. Net sales were 3.47 trillion yen, up 8.1% from the previous fiscal year, owing to the increase in sales volume and impact of yen's depreciation, etc. With regard to the dividend for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2018, the company plans to declare 35 yen per share (comprised of an interim dividend of 15 yen and a year-end dividend of 20 yen).



For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, Mazda Motor expects: net sales of 3.55 trillion yen; net income attributable to owners of the parent of 80 billion yen; and earnings per share of 127.04 yen. For the next fiscal year ending March 31, 2019, the company's current forecast for dividends is 35 yen per share (comprised of an interim dividend of 15 yen and a year-end dividend of 20 yen).



