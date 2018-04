TAIPEI (dpa-AFX) - Taiwan-based semiconductor packaging and testing company Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc. (ASX) reported Friday that its first-quarter net income attributable to shareholders of the parent totaled NT$2.10 billion, down from NT$2.56 billion last year.



Earnings per share for the quarter were NT$0.24 or $0.041 per ADS, compared to NT$0.29 last year.



Net revenues of NT$64.97 billion was down 2% year-over-year and down by 23% sequentially.



