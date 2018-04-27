

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against its major opponents in pre-European deals on Friday.



The greenback spiked up to 0.9906 against the franc, a level unseen since December 26.



The greenback recovered to 109.34 against the yen, from a low of 109.15 hit at 10:00 pm ET.



The greenback climbed to a 3-1/2-month high of 1.2088 against the euro, off its early low of 1.2116.



The greenback rose to 1.3907 against the pound and a session's high of 1.2885 against the loonie, from its previous lows of 1.3934 and 1.2864, respectively.



The greenback strengthened to a 4-month high of 0.7049 against the kiwi, compared to Thursday's closing value of 0.7062.



The next possible resistance for the greenback is seen around 1.01 against the franc, 110.00 against the yen, 1.19 against the euro, 1.37 against the pound, 1.30 against the loonie and 0.69 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX