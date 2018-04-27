Due to delisting, the Exchange has decided to halt the trading in following bond loan issued by Byggmästare Anders J Ahlström Fastighets AB on STO Corporate Bonds.



Trading code ISIN -------------------------- AJAF_02 SE0008294342 --------------------------



Please note that the order books will be flushed and that the instrument will be delisted.



The last day of trading is today, April 27, 2018.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Elin Nygren or Karin Ydén, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com.