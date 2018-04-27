

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co. (WY), a private owner of timberlands, Friday reported first -quarter net earnings of $269 million or 35 cents per share, higher than last year's earnings of $157 million or 21 cents per share.



Earnings before special items increased 65 percent.



Adjusted net earnings were $275 million, or 36 cents per share, compared to $167 million last year.



On average, 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.33 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter was $544 million, compared with $454 million last year.



Net sales were $1.87 billion, higher than $1.69 billion for the same period last year. Analysts were looking for sales of $1.83 billion.



Looking ahead, for TIMBERLANDS segment, Weyerhaeuser expects second quarter earnings and Adjusted EBITDA to be significantly higher than last year, but lower than the first quarter of 2018.



