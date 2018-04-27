

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - JAL Group (JAL) reported that its profit attributable to owners of the parent for fiscal year 2017 declined to 135.4 billion yen from 164.1 billion yen last year, due to deferred income taxes from the previous fiscal year.



Operating profit rose to 174.5 billion yen from 170.3 million last year.



Operating revenue grew to 1.38 trillion yen from 1.29 trillion yen in the prior year.



Under economic conditions, the company implemented profit conscious management strategies based on the principles of JAL Philosophy and the divisional profitability management system. In order to reach the goals set out in the FY2017-2020 JAL Group Medium Term Management Plan, the company will strive to realize greater management efficiencies and provide unparalleled service to customers, while committing to provide a safe and comfortable travel experience.



