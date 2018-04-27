Regulatory News:

United Company RUSAL Plc (Paris:RUSAL) (Paris:RUAL):

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

UNITED COMPANY RUSAL PLC

(Incorporated under the laws of Jersey with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 486)

OVERSEAS REGULATORY ANNOUNCEMENT

2017 ANNUAL REPORT

This announcement is made pursuant to Rule 13.10B of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

United Company RUSAL Plc (the "Company") announces that the attached announcement in relation to the annual report of the Company for the financial year ended 31 December 2017 has been released in Russian to the Public Joint-Stock Company «Moscow Exchange MICEX-RTS» on which the Company is listed and on the website of the Company.

By Order of the Board of Directors of

United Company RUSAL Plc

Aby Wong Po Ying

Company Secretary

27 April 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Vladislav Soloviev and Mr. Siegfried Wolf, the non-executive Directors are Mr. Oleg Deripaska, Mr. Maxim Sokov, Mr. Dmitry Afanasiev, Ms. Gulzhan Moldazhanova, Ms. Olga Mashkovskaya, Ms. Ekaterina Nikitina and Mr. Marco Musetti, and the independent non-executive Directors are Mr. Matthias Warnig (Chairman), Dr. Elsie Leung Oi-sie, Mr. Mark Garber, Mr. Dmitry Vasiliev and Mr. Bernard Zonneveld.

All announcements and press releases published by the Company are available on its website under the links http://www.rusal.ru/en/investors/info.aspx,http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ and http://www.rusal.ru/en/press-center/press-releases.aspx, respectively.

The announcement on access to information containing in the Annual Report for 2017

1. General information 1.1. Full name of the issuer United Company RUSAL Plc 1.2. Short name of the issuer 1.3. Location of the issuer 44 Esplanade, St. Helier, Jersey JE4 9WG 1.4. Issuer's PSRN Registration number of the legal entity 94939 1.5. The INN of the issuer N/A 1.6. The unique code of the issuer appropriated by registering body N/A 1.7. The page address on the Internet used by the issuer for disclosure of information (in Russia) http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ http://e-disclosure.ru/portal/company. aspx?id=35101 2. Contents of the announcement 2.1. Category of securities of the foreign issuer: ordinary shares; 2.2. International code (number) of identification of securities (ISIN) of the foreign issuer: JE00B5BCW814; 2.3. A type of the document containing information to which access is provided: the Annual report for 2017; 2.4. Date of publication of the text of the relevant document on the page on the Internet: 27 April 2018; 2.5. The page address on the Internet on which the text of the relevant document is published: http://rusal.ru/investors/info/moex/ http://www.e-disclosure.ru/portal/company.aspx?id=35101 3. Signature 3.1. Manager acting under

the unnumbered

Power of attorney

issued on August 17, 2017 (signature) D. Sidarkevich

3.2. Date «27» April 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005233/en/

Contacts:

United Company RUSAL Plc