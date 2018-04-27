The 103 MW Quweira solar PV project - currently the country's largest - is owned by the Jordanian Government and was funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD).Spanish engineering services provider, TSK and Abu Dhabi-based EPC contractor, Enviromena Power Systems have announced the completion of Jordan's largest solar PV power plant, the 103 MW Quweira project. The project, the EPC contract of which was assigned through a tender launched in November 2014, is owned by the Jordanian Ministry of Energy and Mineral Resources (MEMR), and funded by the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development (ADFD). ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...