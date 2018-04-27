Decisions at the Annual General Meeting of Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ), 26 April 2018

The Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of Rezidor Hotel Group AB (publ) (the "Company") was held on 26 April 2018 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Change of the name of the Company

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM resolved to change the name of the Company to Radisson Hospitality AB (publ) by amending the Company's articles of association. The new articles of association will be registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Sw. Bolagsverket).

Adoption of the profit and loss accounts, the balance sheets and resolutions on dividend and discharge of liability

The AGM resolved to adopt the profit and loss account, the balance sheet and the consolidated profit and loss account and the consolidated balance sheet for the financial year 2017. It was further resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2017 and that the distributable funds are brought forward. The Board of Directors and the President & CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2017.

Board of Directors and Auditor

In accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal, Mr. Di Xin, Mr. Daoqi Liu, Mr. Charles B. Mobus, Jr., Mr. Xiang Song, Mr. Wolfgang M. Neumann, Mr. Kin Ching Lo, Mr. Andreas Schmid and Dr. Thomas Staehelin were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors by the AGM. Mr. Di Xin was re-elected as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. PricewaterhouseCoopers AB was re-elected as the Company's Auditor by the AGM.

Remuneration to the Board of Directors and the Auditor

The AGM resolved, in accordance with the Nominating Committee's proposal, that the remuneration, calculated on an annual basis, to the members of the Board of Directors elected by the AGM shall be as follows: (a) EUR 42,000 to each of the members of the Board of Directors, (b) EUR 9,500 to the Chairman of the Audit Committee, (c) EUR 6,900 to the other members of the Audit Committee, (d) EUR 6,300 to the Chairman of the Compensation Committee and (e) EUR 4,200 to the other members of the Compensation Committee. Directors employed by Rezidor or HNA shall not receive any remuneration. The AGM also resolved that the Auditor shall be entitled to a fee corresponding to the amount invoiced and approved.

Principles for compensation

In accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, the AGM approved the principles for compensation of the Company's key management for 2018.

