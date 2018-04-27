

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 3:55 am ET Friday, the Federal Labor Agency releases German jobless rate for April. Economists expect the jobless rate to remain unchanged at 5.3 percent.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major counterparts. While the euro recovered against the pound, it dropped against the rest of major rivals.



The euro was worth 132.07 against the yen, 1.1966 against the franc, 1.2074 against the greenback and 0.8696 against the pound as of 3:50 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX