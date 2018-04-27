Travis Perkins issued its first quarter trading update on Friday, reporting a "solid start" to 2018 given what it described as challenging market conditions. The FTSE 250 building supplies giant said it saw like-for-like sales growth of 3.0% for the three months to 31 March, and total sales growth of 2.4%. It said it saw "strong" performance in its plumbing and heating division, with like-for-like sales growth of 19.7%. Underlying trading in general merchanting and contracts remained "resilient" ...

