FTSE 250 wealth manager Brewin Dolphin said on Friday that Andrew Westenberger will step down as finance director on 16 May "by mutual agreement to pursue other interests". The search for a permanent replacement has already begun. The company also took the opportunity to give a very brief update on trading, saying that the business continues to perform in line with expectations, with continuing growth in income and profitability. Chairman Simon Miller said: "I would like to thank Andrew, both ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...