Cracking Code in Kraków! Corvil Expands World-Leading Engineering Team with New Polish Innovation Hub

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corvil (https://www.corvil.com/?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-ko) today announced the opening of its Kraków-based Innovation Hub to support heightened design and development of new solutions and features across its entire product range. As part of its continued growth, the firm plans to create up to thirty specialist roles spanning software architects, developers and and QA engineers.

The Kraków Hub extends Corvil's Dublin engineering Center of Excellence with both teams focused on harnessing machine learning, advanced analytics and AI expertise to realise the Corvil vision of building a new generation of AI powered networks that can see. Availing of Poland's top programming talent, which according to HackerRank[1], is third highest in the world, Corvil continues its tradition of building exceptionally talented high-performance teams working at the cutting edge of science and technology.

Corvil has a strong track-record in anticipating market changes and evolving its streaming analytics platform to leverage machine learning and AI to provide greater depth of insight from the network to empower IT, security, and business operations teams. This differentiator has propelled the firm to become the gold standard network analytics platform for the top performing banks, brokers, and stock exchanges of the financial markets and beyond.

In the past 12 months, Corvil's growing enterprise footprint has been enabled by new product launches including: a software-defined sensor technology (https://www.corvil.com/products/corvil-platform/features/corvil-sensor?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-ko) for real-time packet visibility and forensics in the cloud; a virtual security expert (https://www.corvil.com/solutions/electronic-trading/use-cases/financial-markets-cybersecurity?utm_source=globenewswire&utm_medium=press-release&utm_campaign=pr-201804-ko) to address automated cybersecurity surveillance in financial markets and most recently, a user-centric network traffic analysis solution for accelerated insider threat detection and response.

Corvil SVP of Engineering, James Henry, said, "Our Kraków team brings new skills and additional diversity to a passionate and accomplished engineering team, all crucial components of high-impact innovation. Corvil is now primed to build an even stronger future enabling businesses to move fast and stay secure in the digital world."

Corvil's new Hub is located close to Kraków's Old Town in the new state-of-the-art Kotlarska 11, office building.

About Corvil

Corvil is the industry leader for deriving Security, Operational, and Business intelligence from network data. As companies adopt faster and smarter machine technology, it becomes critical to tap into richer and more granular machine data sources to safeguard the transparency, performance and security of critical infrastructure and business applications. The Corvil streaming analytics platform captures, decodes, and learns from network data on the fly, transforming it into machine-time intelligence for network, IT, security and business teams to operate efficiently and securely in this new machine world. Corvil uses an open architecture to integrate the power of its network data analytics with the overall IT ecosystem providing increased automation and greater operational and business value outcomes for its users. The Corvil solution is trusted by leading financial institutions to safeguard their businesses across the globe involving 354 trillion messages with a daily transaction value in excess of $1 trillion.

