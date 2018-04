ServiceNow announced it has agreed to acquire Seattle-based VendorHawk Inc., a leader in Software-as-a-Service management, in an all-cash transaction expected to close this month. With VendorHawk, ServiceNow is rapidly expanding its capabilities in software asset management, which drives transparency into software licenses and costs.

"We are off to a great start to the year, continuing the momentum from our record-breaking finish to 2017," said John ...

