

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Airbus Group SE (EADSF.PK, EADSY.PK) were losing around 2 percent in the morning trading in Paris after the Aerospace and defense major reported Friday a sharp decline in its first-quarter profit as revenues were hurt by weak deliveries. Further, the company confirmed its forecast for fiscal 2018 adjusted EBIT, a key earnings metric.



Airbus Chief Executive Officer Tom Enders said, 'The first quarter performance reflects the shortage of A320neo engines and back-loaded aircraft deliveries as we indicated in the full-year disclosure. . It's a challenging situation for all but based on the confidence expressed by the engine makers and their ability to deliver on commitments, we can confirm our full-year outlook. This still leaves us with plenty to do this year to reach the target of around 800 commercial aircraft deliveries.'



For the first quarter, consolidated net income declined 31 percent to 283 million euros from last year's 409 million euros. Earnings per share of 0.37 euro, down 30 percent from last year.



Consolidated EBIT was 199 million euros, a decline of 65 percent from 575 million euros a year ago. The results included adjustments totaling a net positive 185 million euros.



Consolidated Adjusted EBIT totaled 14 million euros, compared to loss of 19 million euros last year.



Airbus' EBIT Adjusted was negative 41 million euros, narrower than last year's negative 103 million euros, mainly reflecting the back-loaded aircraft delivery phasing, compensated by A350 improvements in both unit cost and price.



Consolidated revenues totaled 10.1 billion euros, down 12 percent from 11.44 billion euros a year ago. The results mainly reflected lower commercial aircraft and helicopter deliveries.



Revenues at Airbus Defence and Space were slightly lower, reflecting the perimeter change from the sale of Defence Electronics in February 2017.



Airbus deliveries totaled 121 commercial aircraft, down from 136 aircraft last year.



A total of 45 net commercial aircraft orders were received in the quarter, compared to six aircraft last year, resulting in gross orders of 68 aircraft including 20 A380s for Emirates Airline.



The backlog by units totaled 7,189 commercial aircraft as of March 31, 2018.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2018, Airbus still expects an increase in EBIT adjusted of approximately 20 percent on pre-IFRS 15 basis, before M&A, compared to last year's EBIT Adjusted of 4.25 billion euros.



IFRS 15 is expected to further increase EBIT Adjusted by an estimated 0.1 billion euros. The company expects to report EBIT Adjusted of approximately 5.2 billion euros prepared under IFRS 15 in 2018.



The company continues to expect to deliver around 800 commercial aircraft, which depends on engine manufacturers meeting commitments.



As the basis for its 2018 guidance, the Company expects the world economy and air traffic to grow in line with prevailing independent forecasts, which assume no major disruptions.



In Paris, Airbus shares were trading at 93.89 euros, down 1.69 percent.



