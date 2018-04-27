

The 2018 Annual General Meeting of Admiral Group Plc was held at Cardiff City Hall, Cardiff, CF10 3ND on Thursday 26(th) April 2018 at 2:00pm.



All resolutions were decided on a poll and all resolutions proposed at the Meeting were passed.



+--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |Resolutions | Votes | Percentage | Votes | Votes | Votes | | | | For | For | Against | Total |Withheld | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To receive the | | | | | | | |Financial | | | | | | | |Statements and | | | | | | |1 |the reports of |216,239,560| 99.78 | 469,036 |216,708,596| 16,691 | | |the Directors | | | | | | | |and the | | | | | | | |Auditors | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To approve the | | | | | | |2 |Directors' |190,878,704| 90.36 | 20,357,584 |211,236,288|5,479,236| | |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Report | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To approve the | | | | | | |3 |Directors' |214,282,051| 98.93 | 2,306,994 |216,589,045| 136,242 | | |Remuneration | | | | | | | |Policy | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To declare the | | | | | | | |Final Dividend | | | | | | |4 |on the ordinary|216,717,406| 100.00 | 0 |216,717,406| 7,882 | | |shares of the | | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To elect Andrew| | | | | | | |Crossley (Non- | | | | | | |5 |Executive |216,626,699| 99.96 | 86,992 |216,713,691| 11,597 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Annette Court | | | | | | |6 |(Non-Executive |215,961,840| 99.66 | 743,597 |216,705,437| 19,850 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |David Stevens | | | | | | |7 |(Executive |216,711,344| 100.00 | 5,506 |216,716,850| 8,438 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Geraint Jones | | | | | | |8 |(Executive |215,854,388| 99.60 | 862,462 |216,716,850| 8,438 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Colin Holmes | | | | | | |9 |(Non-Executive |215,576,598| 99.54 | 1,002,217 |216,578,815| 146,472 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Jean Park | | | | | | |10|(Non-Executive |216,642,451| 99.97 | 71,240 |216,713,691| 11,597 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |George Manning | | | | | | | |Rountree (Non- | | | | | | |11|Executive |216,569,699| 99.93 | 143,992 |216,713,691| 11,597 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Owen Clarke | | | | | | |12|(Non-Executive |214,080,143| 99.05 | 2,062,156 |216,142,299| 582,988 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To re-elect | | | | | | | |Justine Roberts| | | | | | |13|(Non-Executive |216,708,385| 100.00 | 5,306 |216,713,691| 11,597 | | |Director) as a | | | | | | | |Director of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To reappoint | | | | | | |14|Deloitte LLP as|216,715,193| 100.00 | 750 |216,715,943| 9,345 | | |Auditors of the| | | | | | | |Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To authorise | | | | | | | |the Audit | | | | | | |15|Committee to |216,706,513| 100.00 | 10,337 |216,716,850| 8,438 | | |determine the | | | | | | | |remuneration of| | | | | | | |Deloitte LLP | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |Authority for | | | | | | |16|political |215,603,864| 99.79 | 449,934 |216,053,798| 671,490 | | |donations and | | | | | | | |expenditure | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To authorise | | | | | | | |the Directors | | | | | | |17|to allot |211,770,549| 97.72 | 4,945,971 |216,716,520| 8,768 | | |relevant | | | | | | | |securities | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To dis-apply | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | |18|on up to 5% of |216,676,699| 99.98 | 40,151 |216,716,850| 8,438 | | |the issued | | | | | | | |share capital | | | | | | | |of the Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To dis-apply | | | | | | | |statutory pre- | | | | | | | |emption rights | | | | | | |19|on an |213,328,017| 98.44 | 3,388,832 |216,716,849| 8,438 | | |additional 5% | | | | | | | |of the issued | | | | | | | |share capital | | | | | | | |of the Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To authorise | | | | | | |20|the Company to |216,680,916| 99.99 | 26,854 |216,707,770| 17,518 | | |make market | | | | | | | |purchases | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To adopt new | | | | | | |21|Articles of |216,692,789| 99.99 | 24,061 |216,716,850| 8,438 | | |Association for| | | | | | | |the Company | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+ | |To authorise | | | | | | | |the Directors | | | | | | | |to convene a | | | | | | |22|General Meeting|204,553,847| 94.68 | 11,503,403 |216,057,250| 668,038 | | |with not less | | | | | | | |than 14 clear | | | | | | | |days notice | | | | | | +--+---------------+-----------+------------+------------+-----------+---------+



At the close of business on 26(th) April 2018, the issued share capital of the Company was 287,741,113 ordinary shares.



The full text of each resolution is contained in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, which is available on the Company's website: www.admiralgroup.co.uk.



In accordance with LR 9.6.2, copies of the special business resolutions passed at the meeting have been submitted to the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, and will shortly be available to view at www.morningstar.co.uk/UK/NSM.



Mark Waters Group Company Secretary



