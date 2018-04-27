Dubeni, Grobina parish, Grobina district, LV-3438, Latvia, 2018-04-27 10:39 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JSC "Grobina" management informs, that in accordance with Agreement with Certified Auditor on auditing, signed in April 2018, the term of finalising audit is set on 30th of June 2018. Taking into account mentioned, the board of JSC "Grobina" is informing, that audited annual report of the year 2017 will not be published up to 30th of April 2018, but it will be done up to 30th of June, 2018.





JSC "Grobina" Chairman of the Board Gundars Jaunsleinis