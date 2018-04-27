

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares advanced on Friday as a rebound in technology stocks on strong earnings and a drop in U.S. Treasury yields helped improve investors' risk appetite.



Also, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan maintained their policy mix, as widely expected, helping support underlying sentiment.



Chinese shares reversed early losses to finish higher, led by healthcare stocks. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 7.20 points or 0.23 percent to 3,082.23, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.91 percent at 30,280 in late trade.



Japanese shares closed near three-month highs after the Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy steady, as widely expected, but dropped its target date for achieving its 2 percent inflation target. Investors also digested a raft of economic data.



Japan's industrial output rose 1.2 percent sequentially in March to beat forecasts and the jobless rate held flat at 2.5 percent in line with expectations, while retail sales and consumer inflation figures fell short of expectations.



The Nikkei average ended 148.26 points or 0.66 percent higher at 22,467.87, the highest closing level since early February, ahead of a long holiday weekend. The broader Topix index rose by 0.29 percent to finish at 1,777.23.



Tech stocks led the surge, with Advantest climbing 13.6 percent and Kyocera rallying 12.6 percent after the companies forecast strong profits this fiscal year. On the flipside, industrial robot maker Fanuc Corp lost 9.3 percent after a profit warning.



Australian shares ended notably higher as healthcare stocks extended the previous session's gains, helping offset losses in the banking sector.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 42.80 points or 0.72 percent to 5,953.60, while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 39.90 points or 0.66 percent higher at 6,042.90.



Private hospital operator Healthscope rallied 2.2 percent after receiving a $4.11 billion takeover proposal from a private equity consortium, while biotechnology firm CSL advanced 2.9 percent and medical device company Cochlear added 2.8 percent.



Material stocks eked out modest gains while goldminer Newcrest jumped 3.1 percent after its quarterly update. Lender Commonwealth Bank lost 1 percent on growing concerns about the quality of its mortgage book while the other three banks closed firmly in positive territory.



AGL Energy jumped 3.2 percent. The company said it would spend up to A$400 million to build a new gas-fired power station near Newcastle in NSW even as it goes ahead with plans to shut down its ageing Liddell coal-fired power plant.



Seoul stocks closed higher on the heels of the historic inter-Korean summit to discuss all the issues of mutual cooperation. The benchmark Kospi gained 16.76 points or 0.68 percent to finish at 2,492.40.



New Zealand shares rose sharply, led by industrial and healthcare stocks such as Auckland International Airport, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and Ryman Healthcare. The benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index climbed 88.32 points or 1.07 percent to finish at 8,370.37.



In economic releases, New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$86 million in March, Statistics New Zealand said - representing 1.8 percent of exports. That missed expectations for a surplus of NZ$275 million following the NZ$172 million surplus in February.



Separately, the ANZ Bank's consumer confidence index plummeted 5.9 percent on month to a score of 120.5 in April.



Singapore's Straits Times index was rising 0.2 percent after preliminary figures showed the country's unemployment rate decreased unexpectedly in the three months ended March.



Indonesian shares were marginally lower, while benchmark indexes in India, Malaysia and Taiwan were up between 0.6 percent and 0.9 percent.



Overnight, U.S. stocks rose sharply as bond yields pulled back and traders reacted positively to jobless claims and durable goods orders data as well as earnings news from the likes of Facebook, AMD and Visa.



The Dow and the S&P 500 surged around 1 percent, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite jumped as much as 1.6 percent.



Amazon, Intel and Microsoft also posted encouraging financial results after the close of Thursday's trading.



