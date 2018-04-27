

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 26-April-18



Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share



in Issue Currency



WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BYPGT035 1125000 USD 13,236,491.09 11.7658



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQQ3Q067 2022172 USD 33,178,879.03 16.4075



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BDF12W49 124242 USD 2,538,580.88 20.4326



WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQZJBM26 1000000 USD 18,993,518.04 18.9935



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 26/04/2018 IE00BZ1GHD37 500000 USD 5,533,724.20 11.0674



WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYMLZY74 9850000 USD 109,495,011.30 11.1162



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQZJBX31 3730000 EUR 50,028,839.08 13.4126



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BDF16007 30010 EUR 446,545.07 14.8799



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZT11 33803 CHF 568,080.47 16.8056



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZX56 965306 EUR 16,429,593.72 17.0201



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZQ89 253281 GBP 2,868,787.60 11.3265



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BVXBH163 3133738 USD 55,570,081.68 17.7328



WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZP72 2543217 USD 49,936,274.80 19.6351



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQZJC527 3184859 EUR 57,612,896.56 18.0896



WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BDF16114 839202 EUR 12,879,629.01 15.3475



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56SY76 260000 EUR 4,034,472.71 15.5172



WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56TQ67 756192 EUR 12,765,317.93 16.8811



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ914 45884 CHF 869,678.69 18.9539



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZC44 245623 EUR 4,133,286.69 16.8278



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BVXBGY20 1568032 GBP 16,840,142.09 10.7397



WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZ682 15836 USD 299,177.59 18.8922



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56RN96 106000 USD 2,157,919.50 20.3577



WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56SW52 409394 USD 8,539,583.13 20.8591



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD 26/04/2018 IE00BDGSNK96 152500 USD 2,863,193.50 18.775



WisdomTree India Quality UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BDGSNL04 222500 USD 4,177,277.99 18.7743



WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BVFB1H83 1400000 EUR 19,253,128.98 13.7522



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZL35 218945 CHF 4,326,881.83 19.7624



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZJ13 646012 EUR 10,968,884.89 16.9794



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZF74 530010 GBP 6,063,693.28 11.4407



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZN58 2783651 USD 57,738,032.80 20.7418



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 26/04/2018 IE00BVXC4854 11281456 USD 192,325,157.80 17.0479



WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BYQCZD50 705532 USD 12,972,647.77 18.387



WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BYPGTJ26 840000 GBP 4,674,721.80 5.5651



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQZJBQ63 1696445 USD 31,624,474.04 18.6416



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BD6RZW23 24773 EUR 394,855.04 15.9389



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BD6RZZ53 90031 GBP 1,280,614.85 14.2242



WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BD6RZT93 27745 USD 501,639.70 18.0804



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56RD98 2380 USD 49,390.95 20.7525



WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 26/04/2018 IE00BZ56RG20 663320 USD 14,072,999.28 21.216



WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 26/04/2018 IE00BQZJBT94 650000 USD 13,025,793.09 20.0397



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire



BWZMM42R8



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX