NextGenTel Holding: Sale of Kvantel AS

OSLO, Norway, April 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Please see attached information about the sale of Kvantel AS for NOK 250 million.
Contact information:
NextGenTel Holding ASA
Harbitzalleen 2A 0275 Oslo
http://nextgentelholding.com
IR@nextgentel.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
http://news.cision.com/nextgentel-holding-asa/r/sale-of-kvantel-as,c2507580
The following files are available for download:
http://mb.cision.com/Public/1081/2507580/a922897b09639736.pdf
Sale of Kvantel