

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - France's consumer price inflation remained stable in April, in line with expectations, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee showed Friday.



Consumer price climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March.



This stability resulted from a sharp acceleration in energy prices, and to a lesser extent, in food products prices, offset by a slowdown in the prices of services.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices edged up 0.1 percent in April, much slower than March's 1.0 percent rebound. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



The EU measure of inflation, or HICP, grew 1.8 percent yearly in April, following a 1.7 percent rise in March. Meanwhile, the rate was forecast to remain stable at 1.7 percent.



Monthly, price growth decelerated to 0.1 percent from 1.1 percent in March, as expected by economists.



Another report from the statistical office showed that producer prices in the French market rose 0.4 percent in March after a virtual stability in February. Prices were strong in all great industrial sectors.



On all markets, producer prices in industry increased 0.3 percent, following a 0.2 percent gain in the prior month. Yearly, PPI inflation accelerated to 1.9 percent from 1.1 percent.



