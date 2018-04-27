The "United Kingdom Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market in the UK. It provides analysis of the key issues in the UK mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

Report Coverage

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Why should you read this report?

The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.

A view of the key developments in both mobile operator and smartphone markets.

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive summary

Section 2: Country overview

Section 3: Competitor landscape

Section 4: Regulatory environment

Section 5: Mobile braodband

Section 6: The smartphone market

Section 7: Points for actions

List of Graphs

Number of subscribers vs. Teledensity in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017

ARPU (GBP and USD) in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2012-2017

ARPU by type of tariff (prepaid vs. post paid) in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2012-2017

Prepaid vs. Post-paid in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017

Mobile broadband subscribers in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017

Number of smartphones in the United Kingdom 2013-2017

Number of subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Teledensity forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-202

Prepaid vs. Post-paid forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Mobile broadband subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Number of smartphones forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

List of Tables

Teledensity in the United Kingdom vs. selected European countries (2017)

Teledensity in the United Kingdom vs. selected countries (2017)

Number of subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Teledensity forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Prepaid vs. Post-paid forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Mobile broadband subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

Number of smartphones forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/h7svzq/united_kingdom?w=4

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180427005256/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: Mobile Networks