This report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market in the UK. It provides analysis of the key issues in the UK mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.
Report Coverage
- What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?
- Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.
- Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
- Annual forecast of number of smartphones.
Why should you read this report?
- The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.
- A view of the key developments in both mobile operator and smartphone markets.
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Executive summary
Section 2: Country overview
Section 3: Competitor landscape
Section 4: Regulatory environment
Section 5: Mobile braodband
Section 6: The smartphone market
Section 7: Points for actions
List of Graphs
- Number of subscribers vs. Teledensity in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017
- ARPU (GBP and USD) in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2012-2017
- ARPU by type of tariff (prepaid vs. post paid) in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2012-2017
- Prepaid vs. Post-paid in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017
- Mobile broadband subscribers in the United Kingdom (quarterly) 2011-2017
- Number of smartphones in the United Kingdom 2013-2017
- Number of subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Teledensity forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-202
- Prepaid vs. Post-paid forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Mobile broadband subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Number of smartphones forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
List of Tables
- Teledensity in the United Kingdom vs. selected European countries (2017)
- Teledensity in the United Kingdom vs. selected countries (2017)
- Number of subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Teledensity forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Prepaid vs. Post-paid forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Mobile broadband subscribers forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
- Number of smartphones forecasts in the United Kingdom 2018-2022
