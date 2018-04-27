Leading email validation system ZeroBounce announces that it is fully compliant with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) protocols. The law will become enforceable on May 25th, 2018 and affects organizations across the world.

As the chosen email verification solution of thousands of customers, ZeroBounce processes high amounts of data every day. Protecting that data is a top priority. Before the media buzz surrounding the GDPR, ZeroBounce was leading the industry using the most cutting-edge methodologies. The company is operating under a fully encrypted system to ensure customers' data remains safe from cyberattacks and breaches. ZeroBounce, which hosts its servers in the European Union (E.U.), is also registered with the EU-US Privacy Shield Program and fully adheres to the E.U. protocols that regulate the collection, use and retention of personal data.

"As a data processor, we are committed to staying up to date on the fast-evolving GDPR requirements through regular assessments by our Data Protection Officer, as well as monthly audits by a third-party security company. It is our company's core belief that our customers deserve the greatest data security available," said ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase.

