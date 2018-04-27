Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) and Orange have joined forces to meet the expectations of the fast-growing African continent, keen to consume cultural goods and rediscovering, after three decades in which cinemas had all but disappeared, the unique experience of the big screen in the best technical conditions and absolute comfort.

CanalOlympia is the leading network of cinemas and performance venues deployed by Vivendi in central and Western Africa, with 8 cinemas open to date, twenty by the end of 2018 and several dozen in the next few years. Every week, several thousand spectators visit each of the cinemas, all equipped with a cutting-edge projection and sound system.

As part of this partnership, Orange will offer its "Cinédays" program in all the CanalOlympia cinemas where Orange is present, i.e. 8 African countries and a dozen cinema and performance venues. Cinédays was launched in the UK in 2004. Today, it is available in Romania, Luxembourg, France, Belgium and Morocco. It enables Orange customers to benefit from a 2 for 1 cinema ticket offer once or twice a week, to invite a person of their choice to share an enjoyable moment at the cinema together.

The offer will initially be launched in Cameroon, quickly followed by Senegal, Burkina Faso, Guinea Conakry, and Niger, then Mali, Madagascar and the Democratic Republic of the Congo as the CanalOlympia network is deployed.

The CanalOlympia cinemas offer a varied program including French films, films from different African countries, American blockbusters and productions specifically aimed at young people. Orange Studio may contribute to the programming with new co-productions as well as its extensive catalogue of European and African films.

Orange will provide its expertise and know-how to ensure the best connectivity and to improve the digital distribution of films in the various CanalOlympia cinemas.

Orange's contribution to this ambitious project will also include the integration of Orange Money, its flagship mobile-based money transfer and financial services offer, now available in 17 countries with over 37 million customers. For the first time, you will be able to pay directly at the cinema using your mobile thanks to the digital tills.

About Vivendi

Vivendi is an integrated content, media and communications group. The company operates businesses throughout the media value chain, from talent discovery to the creation, production and distribution of content. Universal Music Group is the world leader in recorded music, music publishing and merchandising. It owns more than 50 labels covering all genres. Canal+ Group is France's No. 1 pay-TV company, also present in Africa, Poland, Vietnam and Myanmar. Its subsidiary Studiocanal is a leading European player in the production, sales and distribution of movies and TV series. Havas Group is one of the world's largest global communications group. It is organized in three main business units covering all the communications disciplines: creativity, media expertise and healthcare/wellness. Gameloft is a worldwide leader in mobile games, with 2 million games downloaded per day. Vivendi Village groups together talent scouting and development activities, live performance and ticketing activities, the venues L'Olympia and Théâtre de l'Œuvre in Paris and CanalOlympia in Africa. With 250 million users each month, Dailymotion is one of the biggest video content aggregation and distribution platforms in the world. www.vivendi.comwww.cultureswithvivendi.com

About Orange

Orange is one of the world's leading telecommunications operators with sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and 150,000 employees worldwide at 31 March 2018, including 91,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 263 million customers worldwide at 31 March 2018, including 202 million mobile customers and 20 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 28 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In March 2015, the Group presented its new strategic plan "Essentials2020" which places customer experience at the heart of its strategy with the aim of allowing them to benefit fully from the digital universe and the power of its new generation networks.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.comwww.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

