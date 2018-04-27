The "Spain Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market in Spain. It provides analysis of the key issues in the Spain mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.
Moreover, the report also analyses the Spanish smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.
The report covers the following key aspects:
- What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?
- Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.
- Provision of latest telecom related statistics.
- Annual forecast of number of smartphones.
Why should you read this report?
- The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.
- A view of the key developments in both mobile operator and smartphone markets.
Companies Mentioned
- Telefonica/Movistar
- Orange
- Vodafone
- Grupo MASMOV!L
- Yoigo
- Jazztel
- ONO
- Carrefour Movil
- Euskaltel
- R Cable
- Lebara Mobile
- Lycamobile
- DIGI Mobil
- Lowi
- Oceans
Key Topics Covered
Section 1: Executive summary
Section 2: Country overview
Section 3: Competitor landscape
- MVNOs
- Portability
Section 4: Regulatory environment
Section 5: Mobile internet
Section 6: The smartphone market
Section 7: Points for actions
