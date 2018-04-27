The "Spain Mobile Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is a valuable resource necessary for examining the mobile and smartphone market in Spain. It provides analysis of the key issues in the Spain mobile market, while monitoring the critical developments based on both primary and secondary sources. It also provides high-level for various indicators such as forecasts of teledensity, subscribers, number of smartphones, etc.

Moreover, the report also analyses the Spanish smartphone market and provides forecasts for the most important mobile indicators from 2018 until 2022.

The report covers the following key aspects:

What are the current key developments in the mobile and smartphones markets?

Coverage of the recent developments, such as M&As activities, changes in market shares etc.

Provision of latest telecom related statistics.

Annual forecast of number of smartphones.

Why should you read this report?

The statistical section covers the most important mobile indicators.

A view of the key developments in both mobile operator and smartphone markets.

Companies Mentioned

Telefonica/Movistar

Orange

Vodafone

Grupo MASMOV!L

Yoigo

Jazztel

ONO

Carrefour Movil

Euskaltel

R Cable

Lebara Mobile

Lycamobile

DIGI Mobil

Lowi

Oceans

Key Topics Covered

Section 1: Executive summary

Section 2: Country overview

Section 3: Competitor landscape

MVNOs

Portability

Section 4: Regulatory environment

Section 5: Mobile internet

Section 6: The smartphone market

Section 7: Points for actions

