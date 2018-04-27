The "Europe Refrigerant Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe refrigerant market is expected to reach 481.03 thousand metric tons by 2025, from 334.44 thousand metric tons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The Europe refrigerant is segmented on the basis of industry and application. Based on industry, the North America refrigerant market is segmented into domestic household refrigeration, light commercial refrigeration, commercial racks and condensing units and industrial refrigeration. Domestic household refrigeration is sub segmented into hydrocarbons and fluorocarbons. The hydrocarbons are further sub segmented into propane, isobutene and others. The fluorocarbons are further sub segmented into HCFC's, HFC's and hydrofluro olefins.

On the basis of application, the refrigerant market is segmented refrigerators, large-scale refrigerators, chillers, air conditioners, heat pumps and others. Refrigerators are sub segmented into domestic, commercial and transport. Large-scale refrigerators are sub segmented into supermarkets and industrial. Chillers are sub segmented into displacement and centrifugal. In 2018, refrigerators segment is expected to dominate the Europe refrigerant market with 41.6% market share and is expected to reach USD 204.07 thousand metric tons by 2025, with the highest CAGR of 5.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned

The Chemours Company

Arkema SA

Honeywell International Inc.

Dongyue Group Co. Ltd.

The Linde Group

Daikin Industries Limited

Mexichem S.A.B. De C.V.

Sinochem Corporation

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd. (AGC)

SRF Limited

Air Liquide

A-Gas International

OZ-Chill Refrigerants

Shandong Yuean Chemical

Gas Servei S.A.

Zhejiang Fotech International Co Ltd.

Changsu 3F Fluorochemical Industry Co Ltd.

Tazzetti SPA

Quimobasico

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Refrigerant Market, Application

7. Europe Refrigerant Market, Industry

8. Europe Refrigerant Market By Geography

9. Europe Refrigerant Market, Company Landscape

10. Company Profile

11. Related Reports

