The "Europe Microfluidics Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Europe microfluidics market is expected to reach USD 6,618.5 million by 2025 from USD 1,670.7 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.9% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025. The new market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

The Europe microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of components into microfluidic chips, micropumps, microneedles and others. In 2018, microfluidic chips are anticipated to lead the market with 56.0% shares and will grow at USD 3,780.4 million by 2025. It is exceeding at the highest CAGR of 19.1% in the forecast period.

The Europe microfluidics market is segmented on the basis of sectors into industrial and healthcare. In 2018, healthcare sector is projected to lead the market with 66.8% shares and is expected to reach 4,502.8 million by 2025. It is growing at the highest CAGR of 19.2% in the forecast period. The industrial sector is further segmented into biotechnology, energy, nutraceuticals food, cosmetics and chemical. The healthcare sector is segmented into POC diagnostics, cell analysis, drug discovery, immunoassays, genotyping sequencing, microarray analysis, in-vitro diagnostics, biomarker analysis and others.

Companies Mentioned

PerkinElmer Inc.

Dolomite Microfluidics

Microfluidics

Abbott

Abaxis

Illumina Inc.

ThermoFisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent

AVIVA Biosciences

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Cepheid

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

HP Inc.

Flux

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Microfluidics Market, By Component

7. Europe Microfluidics Market, By Material

8. Europe Microfluidics Market, By Sector

9. Europe Microfluidics Market, By End User

10. Europe Microfluidics Market, By Geography

11. Europe Microfluidics Market, Company Landscape

12. Company Profiles

