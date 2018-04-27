

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first and only FDA-approved epinephrine auto-injector for treating anaphylaxis in infants and small children, AUVI-q 0.1 mg, developed by privately-held kaléo, will hit the U.S. pharmacy shelves beginning May 1, 2018.



Anaphylaxis is a serious allergic response that often involves swelling, hives, lowered blood pressure and in severe cases, shock. It may occur in people with allergies to foods, insect stings, medications or latex. (Source: The American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology).



Specifically designed for infants and toddlers weighing 16.5 to 33 pounds (7.5 to 15 kilograms), AUVI-q 0.1 mg will be available by prescription for $0 out-of-pocket for commercially insured patients through the AUVI-Q AffordAbility Program and Direct Delivery Service, according to the Company.



AUVI-q 0.1 mg, which is a new addition to the AUVI-Q family, features a shorter needle length and lower dose of epinephrine than the 0.15 mg and 0.3 mg epinephrine auto-injectors currently available in the market. And like the rest of the AUVI-Q family, AUVI-q 0.1 mg also has a voice instruction system that helps guide caregivers step-by-step through the injection process, as well as a needle that automatically retracts following administration, added the company.



Commenting on the proposed launch, Vivian Hernandez-Trujillo, pediatric allergist and fellow of the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology, and American Academy of Pediatrics, said, 'Anaphylactic reactions can be frightening and serious, and when experienced by the very young, some of whom can't communicate about what's happening, these episodes can be particularly alarming. Now, caregivers can have AUVI-q 0.1 mg in hand to respond to an allergic emergency and safely administer epinephrine to infants and toddlers.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX