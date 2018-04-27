

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Commission will release Eurozone economic confidence index for April at 5:00 am ET Friday. The economic confidence index is expected to fall to 112.00 in April from 112.6 in March.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major opponents. While the euro dropped against the greenback and the yen, it held steady against the franc. Against the pound, it rose.



The euro was trading at 132.02 against the yen, 1.1967 against the franc, 1.2072 against the greenback and 0.8734 against the pound at 4:55 am ET.



