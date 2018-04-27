London stocks nudged higher in early trade on Friday as investors eyed the release of first-quarter economic growth figures from the UK and the US, with RBS in the red after its latest earnings. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.1% to 7,428.91, while the pound was down 0.2% against the dollar at 1.3887 and flat versus the euro at 1.1504. Spreadex analyst Connor Campbell said: "It was all a bit tentative out there this Friday, as investors wait to get a look at the first glimpse of the UK's ...

