Specialist medical imaging technology company Feedback has signed a new agreement with Royal Papworth Hospital, Cambridgeshire, for its Cadran picture archiving communication system (PACS), which provides decision support for scan analysis. The two-year agreement has been signed by Feedback's subsidiary company, Feedback Medical Limited, to support and maintain the existing Cadran PACS system. The Trust is due to move from the existing site in Papworth Everard to a new custom-built hospital on ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...