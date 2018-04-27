COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation mBank Hipoteczny € 300mn covered 2025
London, April 27
Post-stabilisation notice
27thApril 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
mBank Hipoteczny S.A.
€ 300,000,000 Covered Bond due 2025
Post-Stabilisation Notice
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|mBank Hipoteczny S.A.
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|XS1812878889
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 300,000,000.00
|Description:
|1.073 per cent covered bonds due 5th March 2025
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Erste Group Bank
JP Morgan
LBBW
Société Générale
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
