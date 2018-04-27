sprite-preloader
COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation mBank Hipoteczny € 300mn covered 2025

London, April 27

Post-stabilisation notice

27thApril 2018

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

mBank Hipoteczny S.A.

€ 300,000,000 Covered Bond due 2025

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:mBank Hipoteczny S.A.
Guarantor (if any):none
ISIN:XS1812878889
Aggregate nominal amount:€ 300,000,000.00
Description:1.073 per cent covered bonds due 5th March 2025
Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:		Commerzbank AG
Erste Group Bank
JP Morgan
LBBW
Société Générale

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


© 2018 PR Newswire