

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks rose notably on Friday as U.S. bond yields eased, the latest run of earnings from major tech companies topped forecasts and the euro sank against the dollar in view of a decidedly dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank.



The benchmark DAX was up 85 points or 0.69 percent at 12,586 in opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher in the previous session.



Salzgitter shares rallied 3.3 percent. The company increased its earnings forecast for the financial year 2018 after first-quarter pretax profit exceeded market expectations.



Copper producer Aurubis dropped 1.1 percent. The company increased its operating EBT forecast for the current fiscal after reporting slightly higher operating earnings for the second quarter.



Automaker Daimler rose half a percent. The company's first-quarter net profit declined to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 2.56 billion euros despite record Mercedes sales.



Auto supplier Continental shed 0.4 percent after its first-quarter earnings fell 10 percent due to adverse currency effects.



In economic releases, Germany's unemployment rate decreased slightly at the end of the first quarter, the labor force survey from Destatis showed. The jobless rate edged down to 3.4 percent in March from 3.5 percent in February.



