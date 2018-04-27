The "Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market Analysis, Companies Profiles, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Europe Fiberoptic gyroscope market is expected to reach USD 476.39 million by 2025, from USD 381.06 million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 3.1% in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the market includes factors such as the effective integration due to compact designing and miniaturization, growing demand for remotely operated vehicle and increased acceptance of fiber optic gyroscopes in industrial areas. On the other hand, availability of alternatives may hinder the growth of the market. The fiberoptic gyroscope market in the Germany region is leading in Europe.

The Europe fiberoptic gyroscope market is segmented on the basis of sensing axis, devices, application and geography. The report provides data for 2016 to 2025, 2017 being the current year while 2018 to 2025 is the forecast period for the report.

The Europe fiber optic gyroscope market is segmented based on application into six notable segments system; defense and homeland security, aeronautics and aviation, tactical grade application, remotely operated vehicle guidance, industrial and robotics. Tactical grade application is further sub segmented into three types unmanned ground vehicle, unmanned underwater vehicle and unmanned aerial vehicle.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Market Segmentation

3. Market Overview

4. Executive Summary

5. Premium Insights

6. Europe Fiberoptic Gyroscope Market, By Sensing Axis

7. Europe Fiberoptic Gyroscope Market, By Device

8. Europe Fiberoptic Gyroscope Market, By Application

9. Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, By Geography

10. Europe Fiber Optic Gyroscope Market, Company Landscape

11. Company Profile

