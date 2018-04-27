

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were marginally higher on Friday as U.S. bond yields eased, the latest run of earnings from major tech companies topped forecasts and the euro sank against the dollar in view of a decidedly dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 7 points or 0.12 percent at 5,460 in opening deals after gaining 0.7 percent on Thursday.



Plane maker Airbus slid half a percent on reporting a fall in Q1 profit on weak revenues.



Akka Technologies soared 5.6 percent after unveiling its Q1 results.



Capgemini rallied nearly 5 percent after its first-quarter consolidated revenues grew 7.2 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.



Electronics group Fnac Darty advanced 1.7 percent after Standard & Poor's upgraded its outlook to positive.



Construction materials group Saint-Gobain jumped 3 percent after affirming its 2018 earnings target.



Essilor dropped 1.4 percent, Sanofi declined 1.7 percent and Renault fell as much as 4 percent after unveiling their Q1 results.



In economic releases, France's economic growth moderated at a faster-than-expected pace in the first quarter, preliminary figures from the statistical office Insee showed.



Gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent sequentially in the March quarter, slower than the 0.7 percent rise in the previous quarter.



Separately, provisional estimate from the statistical office Insee revealed that France's consumer price inflation remained stable in April, in line with expectations. Consumer prices climbed 1.6 percent year-over-year in April, the same rate of increase as in March.



