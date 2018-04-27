

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Portland General Electric Company (POR) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $64 million, or $0.72 per share. This compares with $73 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 7.0% to $493 million from $530 million last year.



Portland General Electric Company earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $64 Mln. vs. $73 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.72 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $493 Mln vs. $530 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.10 - $2.25



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX