

FEDERAL WAY (dpa-AFX) - Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) announced earnings for its first quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $271 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $157 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Weyerhaeuser Co reported adjusted earnings of $234 million or $0.31 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.32 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.7% to $1.82 billion from $1.69 billion last year.



Weyerhaeuser Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $234 Mln. vs. $167 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.32 -Revenue (Q1): $1.82 Bln vs. $1.69 Bln last year.



