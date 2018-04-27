

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone economic sentiment remained stable in April, survey data from European Commission showed Friday.



The economic sentiment index held steady at 112.7 in April. The score was forecast to drop to 112.0.



Among components, the consumer confidence indicator came in at 0.4 versus 0.1 a month ago. The reading came in line with flash estimate.



Similarly, the industrial confidence index rose slightly to 7.1 in April from 7.0 in the previous month. Meanwhile, the services sentiment index dropped to 14.9 from 15.9.



Another survey showed that the business confidence index remained broadly unchanged in April. The index score was 1.35 versus 1.44 in March.



Managers' appraisals of the past production and overall order books worsened markedly. Meanwhile, managers' production expectations improved substantially. Only their assessment of the stocks of finished products remained virtually unchanged.



