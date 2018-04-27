

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares extended gains from the previous session on Friday as weak GDP data weighed on the pound and helped reduce the chances of a rate hike at the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting on May 10.



The U.K. economy expanded at the slowest pace in more than five years in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported. GDP grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter, the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2012. GDP was expected to rise 0.3 percent.



Separately, British house price inflation accelerated at a slower-than-expected pace in April, data from Nationwide Building Society showed.



House prices grew 2.6 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 2.1 percent rise in March. That was just below the 2.7 percent increase economists had forecast.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 38 points or 0.51 percent at 7,458 in late opening deals after closing 0.6 percent higher the previous day.



Biopharmaceutical company Shire Plc rose about 1 percent after backing its 2018 profit view.



Royal Bank tumbled 2 percent despite the bank posting strong first-quarter results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX