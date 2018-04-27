COMMERZBANK AG (London Branch) - Post Stabilisation - SIXT Leasing EUR250mil 4yr
London, April 27
Post-stabilisation notice
27thApril 2018
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
SIXT Leasing SE
€ 250,000,000 1.50% Notes due 02 May 2022
Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
|Issuer:
|SIXT Leasing SE
|Guarantor (if any):
|none
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQKV2
|Aggregate nominal amount:
|€ 250,000,000
|Description:
|1.50% Notes due 02 May 22
|Stabilisation Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
|Commerzbank AG
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co KG
Norddeutsche Landesbank
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.