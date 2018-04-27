Pöyry Oyj: Pöyry awarded technical consulting services assignment for S7 expressway in Austria

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 27 April 2018 at 12:00 (CEST)

ASFINAG, the customer-financed, commercial operator and builder of motorways and expressways in Austria has awarded Pöyry, as part of a bidding consortium, with the technical consulting services assignment for the geotechnical measurements and tunnel scanners for the project S7 Fürstenfelder Schnellstraße, West section, lot 08 - Tunnel Rudersdorf and Wanne Rudersdorf Ost. The project will start in Q4 / 2018 and will be completed in late 2022.

The construction of the new S7 Fürstenfelder expressway between Riegersdorf and the Hungarian border near Heiligenkreuz will connect with the M8 in Hungary. In the future, the S7 will be integrated into the Trans-European Network (TEN) and will play an important role supporting trans-regional traffic, with the relief of heavily polluted local thoroughfares and as a connection of the Fürstenfeld region and southern Burgenland to the central region of Graz.

The pan-European idea of expansion and the aim to improve the local economy in Southeastern Styria and South Burgenland play an important role in this project.

The value of the contract is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the Infrastructure, Water and Environment Business Group order stock from H1/2018 onwards.

