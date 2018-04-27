Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.
DGAP Dissemination of Financial Reports: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank
AG / Release of Financial Reports
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report
2018-04-27 / 11:38
Announcement according to Article 124 BörseG transmitted by DGAP - a service
of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Annual
financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet
address:
Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20über%20uns
/Downloads/Geschäftsberichte/fb2017_de.pdf English:
https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20über%20uns
/Downloads/Geschäftsberichte/fb2017_en.pdf
Language: English
Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG
Promenade 11-13
4021 Linz
Austria
Internet: www.sparkasse.at
