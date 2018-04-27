Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.



Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG: Release of a Financial report



2018-04-27 / 11:38

Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG hereby announces that the Annual

financial report is immediately available under the follwing internet

address:



Report: Annual financial report according to § 124 BörseG German:

https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20über%20uns

/Downloads/Geschäftsberichte/fb2017_de.pdf English:

https://www.sparkasse.at/content/dam/at/spk-oberoesterreich/Wir%20über%20uns

/Downloads/Geschäftsberichte/fb2017_en.pdf



Language: English

Company: Allgemeine Sparkasse OÖ Bank AG

Promenade 11-13

4021 Linz

Austria

Internet: www.sparkasse.at



680329 2018-04-27



