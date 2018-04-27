

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks were mostly higher on Friday as U.S. bond yields eased, the latest run of earnings from major tech companies topped forecasts and the euro sank against the dollar in view of a decidedly dovish policy statement from the European Central Bank.



The pound also drifted lower against the dollar as weak GDP data helped reduce the chances of a rate hike at the Bank of England's monetary policy meeting on May 10.



The U.K. economy expanded at the slowest pace in more than five years in the first quarter, the Office for National Statistics reported. GDP grew only 0.1 percent in the first quarter, the weakest since the fourth quarter of 2012.



Separately, survey data from European Commission showed that Eurozone economic sentiment remained stable in April. The economic sentiment index held steady at 112.7 in April while economists expected it to drop to 112.0.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index held largely unchanged at 383.72 in late opening deals after climbing 0.9 percent the previous day.



The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 were up around half a percent, while French shares were marginally higher.



France's Capgemini rallied nearly 5 percent after its first-quarter consolidated revenues grew 7.2 percent year-on-year at constant exchange rates.



French construction materials group Saint-Gobain jumped 3 percent after affirming its 2018 earnings target.



Salzgitter shares advanced 3.3 percent in Frankfurt. The company increased its earnings forecast for the financial year 2018 after first-quarter pretax profit exceeded market expectations.



German automaker Daimler rose half a percent. The company's first-quarter net profit declined to 2.27 billion euros from last year's 2.56 billion euros despite record Mercedes sales.



Italian oil and gas company Eni dropped 1.4 percent after its first-quarter earnings fell from last year despite higher hydrocarbon production.



Electrolux shares slumped more than 10 percent. The Swedish home appliance manufacturer said its first-quarter net profit fell 46 percent due to rising raw material costs and hefty restructuring charges in its North American appliances business.



Royal Bank of Scotland tumbled 2 percent despite the bank posting strong first-quarter results.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX